Serena Loretta Feagin, age 66. Sunrise February 1, 1954 and Sunset February 27, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 2021 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, in lieu of flowers donations to https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/product/payment-center/, view video tribute and offer condolences to the FEAGIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
