Sgt. Thomas Jacob Truex
On March 31, 2020 Sgt. Thomas Jacob Truex passed away in Okinawa, Japan, where he was stationed as a Marine. Thomas was born on August 20, 1992 in Shelby, OH, and grew up in Crestline, OH with his parents and three siblings.
Thomas was a wonderful man, with a new found passion for God. He loved with all his heart, and was loved by all who knew him. He was very funny, and could make anybody laugh with his silly faces and goofy jokes. He was a great best friend, and an amazing father and uncle. Thomas loved his three daughters more than anything in the world, being their dad was his greatest joy.
When he was younger, Thomas loved going fishing and hunting with his dad and older brother. He was never happier than when he was with his family. Thomas also enjoyed playing football at Crestline high school, and riding his Harley with his dad.
Shortly after high school, Thomas fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a Marine. He was stationed at Camp Lejune, Destin, FL, and Okinawa, Japan. During his career as a Marine, Thomas earned the rank of sergeant, as well as two good conduct medals, and a spot on the "bomb squad" as an explosive ordinance disposal technician.
Thomas is preceded in death by grandparents Donald and Clara Truex of Shiloh, OH, and survived by grandparents Dee Perry of Shelby, OH and Rolen (Louise) Shepherd of Spartanburg, SC. Thomas is also survived by his wife, Kassandsa (Sockwell) Truex, and their daughters, Cammie, Harper, and Ember; parents Mike and Mary Truex of Plymouth, OH, and siblings Michael (Andrea) Truex of Crestline, OH, Beth (Mark) Cristo of Shelby, OH, and Mandy (Joe) Simmons of Shelby, OH.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020