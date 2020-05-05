|
|
Shane E. Sealey
Mansfield - Shane E. Sealey, 50, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Shane was born on September 17, 1969 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was a 1987 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and was employed for 17 years at Sears Automotive in Mansfield. He was an all around good guy with a big heart who genuinely cared for others. He found joy in the laughter of others and was always joking around. He greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchild who he was crazy about. A Cleveland sports fan, Shane was especially fond of the Cleveland Indians. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church.
Shane leaves behind his son, Cory (Cayla Patton) Sealey of Mansfield; his grandchild, Zoei Sealey; his father, Charles Sealey of Mansfield; his sister, Karen (Glenn) Yingling of Mansfield; nieces and nephews, Dustie Radcliffe, Storm Davis, Tiffany Radcliffe, Candace Yingling, Steven Yingling, and Brett Yingling; great nieces and nephews, Milynn, Mayzon, and Maxton Davis; his stepson, Alexx Silverman of Mansfield; his girlfriend, Suzelia Weatherbee; and his best friends, Junior Bradshaw, David Gukich, and Kelly Prater. Shane was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Sweat; his uncle, Jimmy Sweat; and his grandparents, Hal and Margaret Sweat.
As there will be no services observed for Shane, please consider making a memorial contribution in his honor to Mid Ohio Youth Mentoring, 380 N. Mulberry Street Mansfield, Ohio 44902 or online at www.midohioyouthmentoring.com.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020