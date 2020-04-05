|
|
Shane Thomas Conry
Shane Thomas Conry passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. Shane was born on May 9, 1984 to Mary Ann Bowers and Paul Conry, in Mansfield, OH. He was a graduate of Lexington High School in Ohio, proudly served in the US Navy, and recently graduated from Virginia's Altierus Career College with an Associate's and HVAC/Electrician certifications.
Through the Navy, Shane met his beloved wife, Lisa Conry, in Mayport, FL. They married in Wisconsin and settled in Virginia Beach; through this union, Shane gained a son named Chase. Two and a half years ago they had a son named Finnegan.
Shane loved his family and friends, he spoke to his mother, father, and brother daily, along with many friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and especially treasured time with children- Chase and Finnegan, his nieces and nephews, and the children of friends. During and beyond high school, he helped his dad paint houses in the summer time.
Shane loved sports- football, basketball, baseball. He especially loved Notre Dame football and Xavier basketball, and was a lifelong baseball card collector. Shane grew up playing sports; he was a tough physical football player and wrestler. Shane also loved golf, working to improve his golf game as often as possible. Shane enjoyed playing board games, dominoes, and cribbage with family and friends. Shane was a lifelong animal lover, dabbling in herpetology through high school. His family was grateful when he switched back to mammals, and his dog Irish was his faithful companion.
Shane was a 10 year Navy veteran and his Navy career was a highlight of his adult life. Shane excelled in all facets of his career - he was an ABF on the U.S.S. Nimitz, a respected instructor, and he mentored many sailors throughout his career.
Left to cherish Shane's memory is his wife Lisa; his sons Chase and Finnegan; his parents Paul and Lana Conry, Mary Ann and Tom Bowers; his brothers and sisters Meagan, Paul (Christine), Michael, Jessica (Mike), Rachel (Mark) and Katie (Jeromie). In addition forged very close relationships with his cousins Nick and Nate forming a brother-like bond. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and all his Navy family. He was beloved by all who met him. Shane attended St. Marks Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.
A celebration of life and memorial is being planned and will be communicated at a later date. Following CDC guidelines, a local visitation will be held from 12 to 1pm on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr in Virginia Beach. A memorial fund has been established and gifts are being accepted via PayPal.com, to [email protected], or by using this link:
https://paypal.me/Conrymemorial?locale.x=en_US
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020