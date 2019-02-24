Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Mansfield - Shannon Eugene Zeigler, of Mansfield, passed away late Friday evening, February 22, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 41. He was born May 12, 1977, in Mansfield, Ohio.

He worked at StarTek for several years. Shannon was a car enthusiast who enjoyed watching shows about cars, attending car shows, rebuilding hot wheels, and collecting model cars. He had a genuine love of and passion for music.

Shannon is survived by his wife, Corina Milligan Zeigler; stepdaughter, Ashleigh Kvochick of Mansfield; step son, Joseph Brady of Mansfield; three step grandchildren, Konnor Featheringham, Braxten Kvochick and Elleigh Kvochick; a sister, Leesa (Rich) Storms of Lucas; and two nieces and one nephew, Brianna Cooper, Jordan Storms and Morgan Storms. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Winnifred Averyt Zeigler.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
