Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Aten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Nicole Aten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Nicole Aten Obituary
Shannon Nicole Aten

Mansfield - Shannon Nicole Aten, age 42, of Mansfield passed away Sunday evening, May 17, 2020.

Public visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Limited occupancy guidelines will be followed, we thank you in advance for your patience.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes or at Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/c6nu6-funeral-expenses-for-shannon

To read the full obituary or leave a message to the family please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Download Now