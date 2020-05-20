|
Shannon Nicole Aten
Mansfield - Shannon Nicole Aten, age 42, of Mansfield passed away Sunday evening, May 17, 2020.
Public visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Limited occupancy guidelines will be followed, we thank you in advance for your patience.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes or at Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/c6nu6-funeral-expenses-for-shannon
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020