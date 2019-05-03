|
|
Sharon A. Hindman
Mansfield - Sharon A. Hindman, 69, of Mansfield, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Born August 29, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Alice (Blamble) Wilfong.
Sharon was an incredibly kind woman who had a strong work ethic working as a respiratory therapist at MedCentral and Morrow County Hospital from which she retired. She had a very strong faith and was a member of Pathway Church of the Nazarene. Sharon loved her family and always remembered them on special occasions with a card. She enjoyed the company of her cats and dogs, her monthly dinners with her classmates from Woodville School and her dinners with the retirees from Morrow County Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Hindman; her children, Scott (Casey) Neff, Timothy (Sarah) Neff and Kimberly (Brad) Hill; her step children, Sheilia (Bruce) Franklin and Sherry Friend; her grandchildren, Emily (Cyle "Clyde") Price, Kaleb Neff, Olivia Neff, Hannah Neff, Isaac Neff, Allison Mullinax, Hailey Mullinax and Natalie Hill; step grandchildren, Nathan (Abby) Friend, Jessica Friend, Vanessa Franklin, Matthew Franklin, EmmaLee Hill, Liberty Hill and Cheyanne Hill; a great grandchild, Tucker Price; her brother, Larry (Melinda) Wilfong; her sisters, Joyce (Scott) Temme and Louise (Don) Phillips; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her father-in-law, Carl Hindman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Pathway Church of the Nazarene, 122 Grace Street, Mansfield conducted by Rev. Dr. Jim Carder with additional visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 -2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 3, 2019