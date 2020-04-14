|
|
Sharon Christine Studer
Mansfield - Sharon Christine Studer, age 67, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 16, 1952, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Donald E. and Clara L. (Cochran) Powell.
She started working at O'Neil's in 1968 and stayed through the name changes to Kaufmann's and May Company. On July 1, 1996, she began working at Powell Supply and retired in 2019. Sharon was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and graduated from St. Peter's Catholic High School in 1970. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, sewing, cooking, and going on walks. Sharon was an avid reader and enjoyed planning shopping trips, especially when she could buy things for her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Studer; four children, Tommy (Amanda) Studer of Burlington, KY, Adam (Felicia) Studer of Mansfield, Lynn (Jay) Brown of Rising Sun, OH, and Lauren (Chad) Hamons of Mansfield; grandchildren, Ethan Studer, Bryn Studer, Ana Studer, Cassidy Dillon, Kaitlyn Dillon, Westin Notestine, Ellie Brown, Kennedy Brown, Landen Hamons, Carsten Hamons, Brookelynn Malone, and Amiyah Studer; three brothers, Bill (Cindie) Powell, Tom (Patty) Powell and Bob Powell (Lynda Fox); a sister, Diane Powell-Enderby; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Daniel Powell; aunts and uncles, Mary Yeager, Joanne Esterline, George Cochran, Chuck Cochran, Bill Cochran; and cousin, Cheryl Yeager.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a future date in St. Peter's Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Retirement Home for Sisters of St. Francis, or the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020