Sharon Elizabeth Broeder
Mansfield - Sharon Elizabeth Broeder, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Sharon was born February 28, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Valear (Henry) and Louis Malnassy. She is survived by her husband, Clifford Broeder of the home and her children, Thomas Broeder of St Louis, MO, Lynne (Shawn) Mack of Oak Park, IL and Stephen Broeder of Columbus, OH. Sharon was a doting and much loved grandmother to Claire and Paige Mack and Madelyn Broeder. She is survived by her sister, Valerie Hopkins and brother, Louis (Kathy) Malnassy, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Broeder.
Sharon was involved in numerous volunteer activities including serving on the vestry of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Jaycee Women, the Richland County Republican Women, and several decades teaching Sunday School. She was proud to have been awarded The 2015 Ohio Federation of Women Tribute to Women by the Ohio House of Representatives. In addition to traveling and doing crafts, Sharon loved reading and also bestowed this love in her children. Spending time with family and friends and regularly answering Final Jeopardy brought her much happiness. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy of helping those in need through her volunteer work and her ceaseless devotion to others, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial celebration will be held at St Mathew's Episcopal Church, 1515 Mifflin Avenue, Ashland, Ohio on Sunday, May 26 at 4:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. A reception in her honor will be held after the service, because Sharon would not want anyone going home hungry. Memorials in her name are welcome at St Matthew's Episcopal Church and Southern Care Hospice Services. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on May 23, 2019