Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors
98 South Diamond Street
Mansfield, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors
98 South Diamond Street
Mansfield, OH
Sharon Hall


1944 - 2019
Sharon Hall Obituary
Sharon Hall

Mansfield - Sharon Hall, 75, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born June 19, 1944 in Mansfield, she was the oldest of 17 children born to Jack Dempsey and Betty Jean (Baker) Hall.

A homemaker, Sharon was very family oriented. She was known to give good advice and not be judgmental. Growing up the oldest sibling, she was always the caregiver to her brothers and sisters. She loved being outside in the natural environment.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachael Ward; grandsons, Ethan Ward and Jacob Ward; sisters, Dianna Erwin and Vicky McGuire; brothers, Barry Hall, Allen (Patricia) Hall, Kevin Hall (Alice Johnson), Timothy (Shereen) Hall, Brian Hall, John Hall and Randy Hall; sisters-in-law, Theresa hall and Wanda Hall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul Hall, Ricky Hall, Daniel Hall and Jack Hall; and a son-in-law, Jeromey Ward.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Burial will follow in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Monday.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 20, 2019
