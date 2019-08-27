|
Sharon K. Berger
Mansfield - Sharon K. Berger, 69, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio. Sharon was the daughter of Larry Berger and Jean (Graham) Bogner.
Sharon faced a long four year battle with cancer and during this trial her faith never wavered as she held onto the Lord for her strength. She was a devoted Christian and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Sharon had great compassion for others with a giving heart and joyful spirit. She always put the needs of others above her own, and she always saw the good in others. She retired after 32 years as the fiscal officer with the Criminal Justice Department for the State of Ohio. Sharon was an advocate for the sanctity of human life. A trivia buff who had a wealth of knowledge, Sharon enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and was a true card shark.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Tami (Bryan) Pugh of Mansfield; a nephew, Andrew Pugh of Mansfield; a niece, Amy Pugh of Columbia, South Carolina; a cousin who was like a sister to her, Linda (Dick) Sweeney of Port Clinton; two step-sisters, Cheryl Simpson of Savannah, Georgia and Linda Palmisano of Ashland, Ohio; her step sister-in-law, Betsy Martin of Las Vegas, Nevada; her aunt, Mary Kramer of Sylvania, Ohio; and her best friend, Irene Blaszkowiak. She was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Karl Bogner; and step mother, Alta Berger.
A special thank you to Dr. Viswanathan and staff, OhioHealth Infusion clinic staff, and OhioHealth Hospice staff for their outstanding and compassionate care. A heartfelt thank you to the caring family and friends who encouraged Sharon through visits, cards, calls and prayers.
Family and friends may visit at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 West First Street with Father Austin Ammanniti officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019