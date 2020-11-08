Sharon Kay Mayer
Mansfield - Sharon Kay Mayer, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital due to complications after a recent fall. She was born on February 18, 1944 to the late Floyd and Rose (Parker) Nelson.
Sharon worked for 25 years as housekeeping supervisor at Mansfield MedCentral Hospital. She loved giving back to the people and was known to participate in many blood drives, having donated gallons of blood. Though she was tenacious and hard headed at times, Sharon lived and breathed for her family. She loved spending time with them, especially her great-grandchildren, Dekota and Carlie Meenach. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and cooking, cherishing every moment spent full of laughter and love. Sharon liked to sew, knit and go horse back riding. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church and remained active since high school.
Sharon is survived by her children, Lori Lynn Meenach, Amy Lynn Meenach (Jeff Davis), Becky Lynn Hampton (Craig Jones), Brian Mayer (Ricky Cook), Chris Mayer and step-daughter, Raelene Riggins; five grandchildren, Craig (Jackie) Meenach, Ben (Allie) Trumpower, Anissa (Cory) Meyer, Rachael Cowell (Alex Ortiz) and Eric Medina; eight and a half great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan Kern.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mayer; and first husband, Jack Meenach.
A special verse Sharon left behind to her daughters and grandchildren was found in 2 Corinthians 5:1 quoting "For we know that when this tent (body) we live in now is taken down - when we die and leave these bodies - we will have wonderful new bodies in heaven, homes that will be ours forevermore, made for us by God himself, and not by human hands."
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lake Maria Campground, 370 Vanderbilt Rd., Lexington, Ohio 44904. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
