Sharon L. Cutright

Ontario - Sharon L. Cutright, 78, of Ontario, passed away Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at her home. She was born May 23, 1942, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of fourteen children of the late Everett and Gertrude (Psimer) Hicks.

She graduated from Olive Hill High School. Growing up in a large family instilled the importance of working together and loving one another to Sharon. She was a full time care-giver and put others before herself. Sharon was sassy and determined and you always knew where you stood with her. Her strong will and independent nature served her well throughout her life and no matter how difficult times were, she considered herself blessed. Her faith in the Lord was unwavering. Sharon was a wonderful cook and made the best Southern dishes around. Spending time with her family and going on casino trips were her most favorite activities.

Sharon is survived by a son, Darryll (Wendy) Craft of McKinney, TX; two daughters, Sandi (Tim) Brummage of Ontario and Melissa Shafer of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Kayla (Steve) Metcalf of Napoleon, Logan Brummage of Ontario, Jacob Shafer and Jessica Shafer, both of Mansfield, and J.D. Craft and Will Craft, both of McKinney, TX; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Ella Metcalf; three siblings, Gary (Debbie) Hicks, Dale (Connie) Hicks and Rita (Joe E.) Bond, all of Olive Hill, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her second husband, Jack Cutright; first husband and father of her children, Dallas Craft; and ten brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Phil Green will follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in care of the American Lung Association.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
