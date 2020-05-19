|
Sharon L. Gibson
Mansfield - Sharon L. Gibson, 71, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Sharon was born on September 29, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio. She was the daughter of Robert and Laredia (Cross) Campbell.
Sharon is described by her family as AWESOME! She had a big heart and was extremely kind and caring. She would absolutely do anything for anyone. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Sharon cherished her family and the fond memories they shared together. An amazing cook, Sharon loved to share delicious food with family and friends. Sharon enjoyed a relaxing ride on a motorcycle or sitting around a fire with the ones she loved. She loved being outdoors camping, fishing or gardening but enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee or cards as well.
Sharon leaves behind her husband whom she shared 40 blessed years of marriage, Michael "Mike" Gibson; her children, Denise Myers, Christy (Rick) Lambert, Shelly Jacobs (Corey Carpenter), and Michael (Heather) Gibson; her adored grandchildren, Carrie, Casey, Anna, Katie, Kymber, Laila, Hailey, Ethan, Austin, and Mikayla; her great-grandchildren whom she adored, Jeremy, Trevette, Nathan, Cheyenne, Kai, Alexa, Caiden, and Knox; several brothers and sisters; a good friend, Terry Roberts; and her beloved dog, Baby Girl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Katie; her in-laws, Denver Gibson and Mary Abbott; and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will follow immediately with Celebrant Mark Dettmer officiating. Sharon was a casual lady and she would want anyone who came to arrive in a casual way as well. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery. Sharon had a deep love for animals so please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Richland County or the ASPCA. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Mansfield Police Department. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Gibson family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2020