Sharon L. Smith
Ontario - Sharon L. Smith fought the good fight and finished her race. A faithful, lifelong Christian, Sharon passed away Friday evening, December 6, 2019 at Crystal Care Nursing Center in Mansfield, following an extended illness. She was 75.
The daughter of Everett C. and E. Vera (Whetsel) Frye, Sharon was born June 1, 1944 in Mt. Vernon where she graduated from Mt. Vernon High School. Sharon continued her education at the Mansfield School of Nursing, where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse.
Working as a nurse for Mansfield General Hospital, many would say, "God called her to be a nurse." She had the special gift of attentively caring for others. Outgoing and self-assured, Sharon had a knack for taking charge, and served others with confidence.
She enjoyed reading and shopping. Years ago, Sharon and her husband, Stewart, had enjoyed bowling in leagues both at Lex Lanes and Park Lanes. Over the years, Sharon amassed quite the collection of Beanie Babies and collected all things Pink Panther.
She was a member of Community Bible Church. Christ was always first in Sharon's life. Even through a lifetime of battling physical ailments, her faith never wavered. She will be remembered as a faithful believer, and a loving wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma who was caring and fun.
She is survived by her husband Stewart Smith of Ontario; daughters Vicki L. (Jerry) Williamson and Cathy A. (Joe) Brickner; grandchildren Jennifer L. (Derrick) Zingery, Jeremy E. (Becky) Williamson, Sarah A. (Dustin) Kuipers, and Jessica M. Brickner; great grandchildren Josiah, Weston, Sileas, Jaxson, Makayla, and Maverick; special friends Jen and Dave McWhorter and their sons Timothy and Alex, as well as Lois and Don Keiter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon's family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3-6 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Community Bible Church may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019