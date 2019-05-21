|
Sharon Lewis Gullett
Willard - Sharon Lewis Gullett, 69, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home. She was born on August 7, 1949, in Ameagle, West Virginia, to the late Denzil and Nora (Hodge) Stover.
Sharon attended Willard High School and went to work for Ideal Laundry for a short while. She then worked for Mercy Hospital in Willard and retired from RR Donnelley. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her canine companion, Molly. She also found a great joy in gathering with her friends at Uncle Dudley's to talk about the latest events going on around town.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Kayanna Napier; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Lewis; second husband, Valgene Gullett; and brothers, Roy and Dale Stover.
Sharon's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Stein Hospice for the special care they gave to both Sharon and their family.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Ricky Branham will officiate her service and burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on May 21, 2019