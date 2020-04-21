|
|
Sharon Marie (Ridenour) Dodds
Bellville - Sharon Marie (Ridenour) Dodds, age 70, of Bellville passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by her family.
The only daughter of Bill and Helen (Frech) Ridenour, Sharon was born February 1, 1950 in Mansfield and graduated from Clear Fork in 1968. She retired from General Motors in 2007 after working 32 years. It was there that she met John Dodds. The two married August 23, 1980 and would have celebrated 40 years together.
Sharon was passionate about her family, friends, and gardening. Family was her priority. She ALWAYS attended her kids and grandkids games, and could be heard cheering them on from a mile away. Her family knew that they always had her support.
Sharon and John were pretty much inseparable. The two enjoyed spending time vacationing in Florida with her parents, traveling to Idaho to see her son and his family, and relaxing at their Pennsylvania cabin with their dog Maggie.
Patriotic, she was so proud of her son's service in the Air Force. Sharon was an active member of the Bellville American Legion Post #535 and Bellville AmVets Post #43. This is where she enjoyed her many friends.
Sharon kept her gardens and landscape in pristine condition. She was known for, and could be seen, tending to her beautiful landscaping and roses. She even earned the 2015 Mansfield Garden Club Award! She was so proud.
Sharon will forever be missed by her family, including her husband John Dodds of Bellville; son Scott (Lee) Snyder of Grand View, Idaho, daughter Angela (Edmund) Waite of Bellville; grandchildren TJ (Mandi), Allyson, Dylan, and Chase; parents Bill and Helen (Frech) Ridenour of Bellville; brothers Randy (Toni) Ridenour of Galena and Billy (Karen) Ridenour of Bellville; mothers-in-law Gifta Snyder and Jean (Stivison) Dodds both of Bellville; sister-in-law Nancy (Randy) Amstuz of Loudonville; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Pete (Ester) Frech and Charles (Bertran) Ridenour, and father-in-law John Dodds, Sr.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is assisting her family with cremation services. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, her family will have a celebration of life later this summer.
Memorial contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the .
