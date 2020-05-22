|
|
Shelba J. Cordle
Mansfield - Shelba J. Cordle, 64, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home Thursday morning, May 21, 2020. She was born May 25, 1955 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Floyd and Helen (Stevens) Singer.
Shelba was raised most of her life in the Bellville area. She worked in nursing homes for 23 years as a housekeeper with Griffith Nursing Home and Crystal Care. Shelba was a sweet, generous and selfless woman. She loved people and was known to be very hospitable. Creating memories, Shelba embraced every special moment she had with family. She loved traveling with her husband, especially boating on Charles Mill Lake. She had a special place in her heart for her kitty cat, Bell, whom she loved dearly.
Shelba is survived by her husband of 21 years, James Cordle; mother, Helen Singer; two sons, Gary (Missy) Harrett and Calvin (Donna) Harrett; daughter, Timberly Bowman; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Joey (Holly) Singer; and two sisters, Vicki Singer and Helen (Randy) Koughn.
She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Singer; and two sisters, Cathy and Brenda.
Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the S.T.O.P. Cat Shelter. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020