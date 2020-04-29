|
|
Shelby Lynn Waxter
Mansfield - Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
Heaven welcomed little Shelby Lynn Waxter into her eternal glory Saturday, April 25, 2020 from Akron Children's Hospital.
She was born April 24, 2020 to parents Zachary & Kelly (Eldridge) Waxter.
She is survived by parents Zachary & Kelly Waxter; siblings Lillian and Logan; grandparents Samuel & Loretta Eldridge and Betty Waxter; aunt Amanda "Mimi" Eldridge, uncle Robert Eldridge, aunt Julie (Kim) Stefan-Adams, uncle Dr. Matthew Waxter, uncle Michael (Danielle) Waxter, aunts, uncles and cousins all from the Mansfield area.
She was preceded in death by grandpa Dr. Timothy R. Waxter; great-grandparents Hubert & Marjorie Eldridge, Dalya & Pauline Rader and Joseph & Katie Beregsasi, Frank & Ruth Waxter.
The Waxter family will have a private family service and Shelby will be buried in Mansfield Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Shelby's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020