Sheldon D. "Shelly" Miller
Mansfield - Sheldon D. "Shelly" Miller , 90, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Shelly was born on September 9, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio, to Glenn and Olive Miller.
He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and was a very proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps in World War II and the Korean War. He attended Baldwin-Wallace College where he met his business partner, Robert Foster, and later formed Powell-Foster-Miller Insurance Agency presently the Roby-Foster-Miller-Earick Agency. His insurance career spanned forty years in sales and as Executive Vice President.
Shelly married Leota "Lee" Miller on April 26, 1952, and spent 67 years together. Shelly enjoyed traveling over the years with his family. Together, they visited most of the countries in Europe as well as most of the United States. Family vacations to Hilton Head Island were especially memorable for Shelly.
Shelly was a loving and caring husband and father and is survived by two children, Marsha Coleman and Dan Miller, both of Mansfield. He also loved and enjoyed being around his grandchildren, Kelly Coleman of Cleveland, Bryan (Alicia) Miller of Cleveland, Jason (Allie) Miller of Columbus and Allison Miller of Columbus; and three great-grandchildren.
Shelly was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents and a brother, Gene Miller.
There will be no calling hours. Shelly asks that family and friends take a moment to remember and reflect on his generosity, his pride and love of his family. He will be greatly missed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
