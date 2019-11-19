|
|
Sherry Jo Swank
Ontario - Sherry Jo Swank, 59, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away early Saturday morning on November 16, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Center. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on November 30, 1959 to the late Dalton Joe and Edna Louise (Cole) Hollar.
Sherry had a big heart for people, always showing love and kindness. She was prepared to lend a helping hand for anyone in need. She was a devoted Christian and woman of faith. Sherry was blessed to have been a member of Faith Community Church in Crestline, Ohio where she enjoyed being and spending time with her church family. She cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren and great nephew, Drake Goldsmith. In her spare time, she loved to play cards, games, read a book or sit outside admiring the beauty and life of God's creation around her. She had a passion for cooking and baking and could be found watching cooking shows. Sherry had worked for Gorman Rupp for about 25 years.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Brittany (Jimmy) Haynes of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Autumn and McKenna Haynes; three sisters, Wilma (Roger) Steward of Bellville, Susan K. Hollar of Ontario and Jan (Dave) Neighbors of Bellville; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many dear friends that held a special place in her heart. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Allen Hollar.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A funeral service will follow thereafter starting at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Fox officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church in Crestline, Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 19, 2019