Sherry Paullin
Rushville - Sherry Paullin of Mohicanville passed away on August 12th, 2019 after a long battle with her health.
She was born November 4, 1954 in Ashland to Don and Jean (Byerly) Stauffer. She graduated from Hillsdale High School and received a Master Degree in Agricultural Economics from Ohio State University.
She married Gary Paullin on August 16, 1980 and they had two children, Don (Melissa) Paullin and Sarah (Jeff) Shultz. She also enjoyed her 4 grandchildren, Garrett and Lexi Thompson and Nicole and Stella Shultz. She is survived by her family as well as her mother Jean Stauffer, brothers Gary (Joan) and Larry Stauffer, sister Mary Stauffer, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She began her career with Ag Way near Buffalo, NY. She then returned home to work at the College of Wooster and also spent time babysitting and at Hobby Nursery. In July of 1991 she started as the payroll clerk at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center. During her 20 years there she also served as assistant treasurer and 10 years as treasurer.
Friends may call Thursday, August 15th at Fickes Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at Mohicanville Community Church, which she was a member, on Friday, August 16th at 11:00am with Scott Woodley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice and Palliative Care 1171 East Main Street Ashland, OH 44805.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019