Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fickes Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mohicanville Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Paullin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Paullin


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Paullin Obituary
Sherry Paullin

Rushville - Sherry Paullin of Mohicanville passed away on August 12th, 2019 after a long battle with her health.

She was born November 4, 1954 in Ashland to Don and Jean (Byerly) Stauffer. She graduated from Hillsdale High School and received a Master Degree in Agricultural Economics from Ohio State University.

She married Gary Paullin on August 16, 1980 and they had two children, Don (Melissa) Paullin and Sarah (Jeff) Shultz. She also enjoyed her 4 grandchildren, Garrett and Lexi Thompson and Nicole and Stella Shultz. She is survived by her family as well as her mother Jean Stauffer, brothers Gary (Joan) and Larry Stauffer, sister Mary Stauffer, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She began her career with Ag Way near Buffalo, NY. She then returned home to work at the College of Wooster and also spent time babysitting and at Hobby Nursery. In July of 1991 she started as the payroll clerk at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center. During her 20 years there she also served as assistant treasurer and 10 years as treasurer.

Friends may call Thursday, August 15th at Fickes Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at Mohicanville Community Church, which she was a member, on Friday, August 16th at 11:00am with Scott Woodley officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice and Palliative Care 1171 East Main Street Ashland, OH 44805.

Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.