Sherry Winbigler
Mansfield - Sherry Diane Winbigler passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was 85.
She was born July 28, 1935 to parents John & Dorothea (Dick) Fike in Mansfield. Sherry graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class of 1953 and went on to graduate business school in 1962.
On July 23, 1966, she married Lewis F. Winbigler and they shared over 43 years together until he passed away January 23, 2010. Sherry was an active member of First English Lutheran Church.
When she wasn't home taking care of the boys, Sherry was usually busy for one of the many organizations she was a member of like the Republican Women's Club, Kingwood center member and former volunteer, friends of the Library (where she use to be a literacy tutor) and the Ruth Chapter of the Ohio Eastern Star (#17) for over 50 years. She also enjoyed playing bridge, was an avid sports fan, golfer and gardener.
She is survived by son Brettley (Fiancee Jennifer Conover) Spayde; step-sons Steven (Candy) Winbigler and Scott Winbigler; grandchildren Sarah Davis, Andy Winbigler, Brian Winbigler and Bruce Winbigler; 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and son Michael Milton Spayde; grandson Matthew Megger.
A funeral service honoring Sherry's life will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul L. Larson will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Contributions in Sherry's memory to First English Lutheran Church may be sent to the funeral home (P.O. Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Sherry's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com