Shirley Ann (Daley) Hayostek
Mansfield - Shirley Ann (Daley) Hayostek went home to be with her heavenly Father and Jesus her savior, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Salisbury, North Carolina. She was 84.
She was born January 20, 1935, to parents Dewey Sr. & Louella (Kane) Daley in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Shirley worked many different jobs including waitress, factory worker, real estate agent and home health caretaker. She lived in several places throughout her life, including Johnstown, PA, Mt. Vernon and Mansfield, OH, Punta Gorda, FL, and Salisbury, NC, but her heart was always in Central City PA, where there is an old country church and a cemetery named for the Daley family. Wherever she lived she would always find a church home and family where she would be faithfully active and dedicated. She was very outgoing and friendly. Her enjoyment came from talking to all people and she quickly became a friend to everyone she met.
Shirley was always doing something with her time. She loved singing while working with her hands, always painting or fixing something. She was very proud of her wallpapering skills and home decorating. She even constructed her own brick patio and walkway at her home in Florida. In her younger years She enjoyed bowling and golfing and she earned many bowling trophies. Recently in her spare time, she took pleasure in crafting and sewing. She especially liked to make aprons to give away to loved ones and strangers alike. She was a self-proclaimed rummage rescuer, as she would go to garage sales and thrift stores buying things to repurpose or sell on eBay. She also enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. Above all, she loved her Yorkies, Sissy, Sissy II and Sissy III.
She is survived by son Jeffrey W. Hayostek of Tunnel Hill GA; daughter Stacy (Carl) Carrington of Mansfield OH; granddaughters Stephanie Adkins, Connie Homerick, Julia Hayostek all of Mansfield OH and Chastity Mazigi of Charlotte NC; step-grandson Nate Morganstern of Mansfield OH, seven great-grandchildren; sister Alice Ling of Windber PA; brother George (Janet) Daley of Mt. Vernon OH; daughter-in-law Martha Hayostek of Salisbury NC; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; special friends Betty Bivens of Mansfield OH and Nell Clouston of Mt. Vernon OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons Joel Wesley Hayostek and Timothy James Hayostek; sisters Velma J. Hancher and Sylvia Gahagan; brothers Stanley, Dewey Jr. and Donald E. Daley; former husband Joseph E. Hayostek.
The family will be hosting a memorial service celebrating the life of Shirley Hayostek on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Fusion Church, 47 Delaware Street in Lexington OH (the former First Congregational Church.) Pastor Jeff Robertson will officiate. The burial in Central City, PA will take place at a later date.
Please make memorial Contributions to Samaritans for Seniors at the church, or may be sent to 525 St. Rt. 97 East, Bellville OH 4813
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019