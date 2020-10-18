Shirley Ann Hively
Mansfield - Shirley Ann "Sha Sha" Hively, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on November 6, 1945 to the late Carl and Ruth (Oswalt) Hively.
Shirley began working in housekeeping at Peoples Hospital and later retired from MedCentral Hospital after many years. Shirley will be remembered as a hardworking, kind, generous and loving person.
She is survived by her brother, Larry (Cathy) Hively Sr.; nieces and nephews, Laura (Marc) Campbell, Sherry (Dave) Smith, Betty (Joe) Kleri, Rosemary (Darrell) Jaynes, Mark (Heath) Hively, Mike (Rosa) Hively, Rick (Rosemary) Hively and Cathy (Burt) Myers; many friends and great-nephews and nieces that she cherished; and beloved family pets she enjoyed spoiling, Owen and Bentley.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by sisters, Elvira E. Simmons and Darlene J. Tackett; brothers, Robert L. Hively, Jack L. Hively and Raymond C. Hively; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth A. (Liz) Hively and Carmen Marie Hively; nephew, Larry D. Hively Jr.; niece, Brenda S. Keeton; great-nephew, Robert L. Hively; and great-great-niece, Halo Westerfield.
You will be missed Sha Sha. We love you.
There will be a gathering from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St., Mansfield.
