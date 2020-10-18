1/1
Shirley Ann Hively
1945 - 2020
Shirley Ann Hively

Mansfield - Shirley Ann "Sha Sha" Hively, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on November 6, 1945 to the late Carl and Ruth (Oswalt) Hively.

Shirley began working in housekeeping at Peoples Hospital and later retired from MedCentral Hospital after many years. Shirley will be remembered as a hardworking, kind, generous and loving person.

She is survived by her brother, Larry (Cathy) Hively Sr.; nieces and nephews, Laura (Marc) Campbell, Sherry (Dave) Smith, Betty (Joe) Kleri, Rosemary (Darrell) Jaynes, Mark (Heath) Hively, Mike (Rosa) Hively, Rick (Rosemary) Hively and Cathy (Burt) Myers; many friends and great-nephews and nieces that she cherished; and beloved family pets she enjoyed spoiling, Owen and Bentley.

In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by sisters, Elvira E. Simmons and Darlene J. Tackett; brothers, Robert L. Hively, Jack L. Hively and Raymond C. Hively; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth A. (Liz) Hively and Carmen Marie Hively; nephew, Larry D. Hively Jr.; niece, Brenda S. Keeton; great-nephew, Robert L. Hively; and great-great-niece, Halo Westerfield.

You will be missed Sha Sha. We love you.

There will be a gathering from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St., Mansfield.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
