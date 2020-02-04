|
|
Shirley Ann Schwemley
Bucyrus - Shirley Ann Schwemley, 83, of Bucyrus, passed away early Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at Bucyrus Altercare Nursing Home. She was born July 24, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio.
She lived in Bucyrus most of her life. Shirley was a hard working, spirited, feisty, strong willed woman, who was up to any challenge placed before her. She was devoted to her family and was a loving, gentle, generous and honorable wife and mother who was always sacrificing for others. Shirley enjoyed the simple things in life and found great pleasure in watching the birds that frequented her yard. She was a master at jigsaw puzzles.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Brenda Lee Schwemley and Tammy Jo Schwemley, both of Ontario; son, Victor Charles Schwemley (Debra Rimmer) of Bucyrus; two grandsons, Cody Roberson and Joshua Schwemley; and a good friend, Harry R. Myers of Bucyrus. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Marie Walters Snyder and husband, Edward G. Schwemley in 1963.
She will be laid to rest in Chatfield Nazareth Lutheran Cemetery in a private service. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020