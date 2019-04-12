|
Shirley Diane Owens
Mansfield - Shirley Diane Owens, 79, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Shirley was born on May 25, 1939 in New Boston, Ohio. She was the daughter of Raymond and Edith (Thomas) Perry.
Shirley was a social butterfly who loved having company at her home. She was an active member of McElroy Road Church of Christ. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she loved spending time with them. She loved to cook, golf and was once an upholsterer.
She is survived by her children, Michael Owens and Kevin (Pam) Owens; her grandchildren, Joshua, Brian, Steven and Christopher Owens, Rocky (Tiffany) Owens, and Luke and Taryn Owens; and her great-grandchildren, Mercadies and Rocky Owens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Owens; her son, Darren Owens; and a brother, Bill Perry.
Special thanks for the wonderful care given to Shirley from the OhioHealth Hospice Team.
Family and friends may visit from 12:00-1:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the McElroy Road Church of Christ, 497 N. McElroy Road. Minister Dean Jackson will officiate the service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Owens family.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019