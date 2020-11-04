1/
Shirley E. Twitchell Wilson
Shirley E. Twitchell Wilson

Sun City, AZ - On October 29, 2020, Shirley E. Twitchell Wilson joined her loving husband of 62 years, Woodrow M. Wilson whom she lost on November 10, 1998.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, on April 20, 1917, with an athletic, competitive, and loving spirit, she spent the majority of her life there. She was a member of Central Methodist Church, Possum Run golf course, various Bridge clubs, Conversational Club, Garden Club, and Women's Club. For 25 years she was a voting poll district supervisor. Her golfing skills led her to become Richland County women's golf champion in 1963, and she was her club's women's golf champion 22 times, in addition to being runner up to both events several times.

In the early 90s, she moved to Sun City, Arizona, where she was a member of the Congregational Church of Sun City and Palmbrook Country Club enjoying her Bridge games with the card sharks, one partner Bridge, and Saguaro Bridge. She volunteered for Sun Health at the Senior Center Boutique earning her 1000-hour services award. Shirley enjoyed family, friends, music, Bridge, reading and travel. She visited all 50 states in addition to Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, and many Caribbean islands.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Howard and Estelle Twitchell; and her siblings, Elinor Twitchell Hattman, Howard Twitchell Jr., David R. Twitchell, and Charles S. Twitchell.

She was the loving mother of Elinor E. Latto, Sun City, AZ and James W. (Temple) Wilson, Wilmington, NC. She created many memories and found great joy in spending time

with her eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, ten great-great grandchildren, and many relatives.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages giving to a charity of your choice. Burial services will be private in Mansfield, Ohio.

The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
