|
|
Shirley J. Frank
Loudonville - Shirley J. Frank passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020 in OhioHealth Hospital Mansfield surrounded by her family. She was 70.
She was born August 17, 1949 to parents George & Marilyn (Washburn) Young in Mansfield. Shirley later moved to Loudonville where she became a long-time resident.
Shirley took pleasure in many things but particularly enjoyed fishing anywhere she could throw a line and hook in. She also loved spending time with her family and close friends and had an unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her daughters Annette (Tim Brownfield) Reid, Laura (Chris) Daniels, Amy (Roy) Wilson, and April (Kevin) Weber; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings Jim (Ann) Young, Sue Stahl, and Denny (Pam) Young; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children David, Jason, and Melanie; and her siblings George Young, Mary McCalla, Betty White, and Debra Nikolaus.
A Celebration of Life honoring Shirley's life will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Loudonville Lion's Building, 643 Wooster Road, Loudonville from 1-4 p.m.
Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Shirley's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020