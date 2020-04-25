|
Shirley Jane Thompson
Mansfield - Shirley Jane Thompson, 56, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 23, 1964 in Mansfield, to the late Hubert and Isabelle (Garrett) Burley.
Shirley was a graduate of Plymouth High School and North Central State College where she received her associates degree as a CPA. Having worked retail most of her life, Shirley had worked at K-Mart, Toys"R"Us and Goodwill. Known for her bubbly personality, she was very friendly, kind and generous. She loved the thrill of adventure and loved to travel. On her own, she traveled to Hilton Head and Key West, later sharing a memorable trip with her husband to the Grand Canyon. She especially loved going on short trips with her sister. Shirley was an honorary member of the retirees with U.A.W. #549 where she would handle sending out cards for special occasions such as birthdays or to send condolences.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 10 years, Angel Thompson of Mansfield; son, Thomas (Fiancée Jordan) Scott of Lexington; sisters, Cathy Sperzel of Shelby, Beverly Jackson of Mansfield, Sharon Heard of Florida and Judy Brown of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Dalton and Karli, and one on the way; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as good friends; and special friends, David Jacobs and Roger Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Larry Tackett.
A memorial service will occur at a later date. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020