Shirley Kay Taulbee
Plymouth - Shirley Kay Taulbee, 84, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. She was born in Shelby, Ohio on April 21, 1935 to the late Clarence and Ila (Tucker) Donnenwirth.
A lifelong resident of Plymouth, she graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. She was a bank teller at the Plymouth Bank and attended the Plymouth United Methodist Church. Shirley loved the Cleveland Indians.
Left to cherish her memory, Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Beth (Gary) Hall of Ashland, Ohio and Sharee (Michael) Northcutt of Plymouth; grandson, Franklin Combs II; step grandson, Brandon Northcutt; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her companion cat, "Precious."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Taulbee, who passed away September 11, 2000; grandson, Chad William Taulbee; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Desmond Donnenwirth and Jacque (Marge) Donnenwirth.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rich Hurles officiating the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, Shirley's family asks that memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 9, 2019