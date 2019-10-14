|
Shirley Mauk
Mansfield - Shirley J. Mauk passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was 83.
She was born October 18,1935 to parents Clement & Elizabeth (Ziebolt) Owen in Lima, Ohio. After Shirley graduated from Lima South High School with the class of 1954, she married David E. Mauk on September 24, 1954, and they were married for 65 years.
Shirley worked as an associate and personnel manager at KMART, where she worked for 18 years until retiring in 1997.
In Shirley's younger years she really enjoyed coaching softball and travelling throughout the US, and most recently loved to bird and deer watch, especially hummingbirds. She also attended the United Methodist Church in Loudonville.
She is survived by her husband David Mauk; children Greg (Shelley) Mauk, Bruce Mauk; Theresa (Mike) Cox, Lisa (Howie) Guegold and Kim (Andy) Reed; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild on the way; half-brothers John Owen and Gary (Debbie) Owen; half-sisters Pat (Joe) Gregoire and Diane (Tom) Rensberry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Nungester; half-brothers Myron Owen and William Owen; and sister-in-law Neldine Pagliuco.
The Mauk family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville, with a funeral service Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Steven L. Sullivan will officiate.
The Mauk family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville, with a funeral service Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Steven L. Sullivan will officiate.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019