Shirley Powers
Norwalk - Shirley Powers, 83, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, Ohio. She was born December 30, 1936, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late George and Ethel (Keener) Kuhn.
She was a very religious woman and lived her life in honor of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Shirley enjoyed living a simple life and enjoying her many friends and family. She was a very active woman and was always on the go. She was a big clown and loved to joke with others. She was the life of the party and cherished the moments spent with those she loved. She enjoyed cats and her feline friend, Sarah, was very special to her. Shirley worked at May Company/O'Neil's/Macy's for many years.
Shirley is survived by her son, Bill (Cindy) Powers of Norwalk; two granddaughters, SGT Stephanie (Joseph) Fontenot and Mandy Powers, both of Clarksville, TN; four siblings, Dick (Joyce) Kuhn, Ted (Paulette) Kuhn and Judy Gillespie, all of Bellville, and Carolyn Kuhn (Kathy Buchanan) of Mansfield; two step grandchildren, Michael Collins of Milan, OH, and SPC Steven Collins of El Paso, TX; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harold Powers.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Lexington, Ohio. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Humane Society of Richland County or the Humane Society of Huron County. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020