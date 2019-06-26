|
Shirley Studebaker
Mansfield - Shirley Studebaker passed away on June 24, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield. She was born March 12, 1942 to Denver & Lessie Belle (Reynolds) Haynes in Sissonville, WV. She married John Studebaker on Dec 16, 1960 and had two children, Jay and Joy.
Shirley worked at Therm-O-Disc and the News Journal. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Friends may call Thurs, June 27, 2019 from 6 to 8pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where her funeral service will be 11am Friday with burial in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal on June 26, 2019