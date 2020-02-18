|
|
Sidney Brown, Sr.
Mansfield - Elder Sidney S. BROWN, Sr., 88, passed this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Mr. Brown was born on Saturday, September 12, 1931 to the late Walter and Irene (Bowman) Brown, Sr. in Ponchatoula, Louisiana and had lived in Mansfield the past 69 years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, and retired from the GM/CPC Plant in 1993 after 33 ½ years of service. Sidney was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served for many years as the President of the Deacon Board and rose to the level of Elder in the church. He also taught Sunday School and sang with the Brotherhood. Elder Brown was originator of the Brown Singers who were sought after to perform at numerous events around Ohio recording their gospel song "Traveling Shoes" one of their most requested selections. His favorite past time was going fishing with his Grandsons, Pastor Morris and Friends. Also fishing with his brother Anderson, his face would light up when he talked about those memories.
Sidney is survived by his wife Marie of 61 years. 3 children: Tami Brown-Holley, Kimberly Brown-Knox, and Sidney (Lisa) Brown, Jr., Mansfield; Louisa Merchant, Queens, New York (a 1976 foreign exchange student that became a third daughter of the family); 15 grandchildren: Jason, DiAnte', Delmar Brown, Emmanuel Jenkins, Chastity, Charity, Sidney, Lorenzo Brown, Zakiyyah, April Drye, Stephanie, Isaiah Holley, Tracy, Courtney, Kimani Merchant. 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. 5 God Children, Teena Gamble, Nathaniel Moore Jr, Janice English, Shenique Cameron, Desiree Franklin. 2 Sister-in-laws Hazel Spencer, Mary Jones. 2 Brother-n-laws, Hamilton and Kenny Wells. A host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Sidney was preceded in death by 11 siblings, Percy Sr, Emmanuel Sr, Anderson Sr, Harold, Walter Brown Jr, Rose DeCosta, Frances Green, Lola Thorn, Clara Moore and 2 infants.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, at 5:00 PM at the Maddox Memorial COGIC by his Pastor Bishop William Morris, Jr. Friends may call at the church beginning at 3:00 PM where the family will be present at 4:00 PM. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery on Monday, at 10:00 AM. Richland County Veteran's Burial Detail will conduct military honors at the conclusion of the funeral service on Sunday.
The family will also receive friends at their home daily starting, Thursday, 2/20/2020 from 5pm to 8pm, till the day of the service.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020