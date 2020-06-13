Sieglinde S. Mullins
Mansfield - Sieglinde S. Mullins of Mansfield, passed away late Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Augsburg, Germany, on August 3, 1935, to the late Karl and Paula Madersbacher.
She was a bus driver with the Madison School system for many years. Sieglinde loved to sing and was a member of the Ashland Community Choir. She enjoyed nature, especially bird watching and plants and was a member of the Ashland Plant Society. She was an active member of Crossroads Church. Always busy, Sieglinde knitted many items and donated a number to Richland Pregnancy Service.
Sieglinde is survived by her husband, Paul Mullins; son, Robert (Robin) Knowles; three grandchildren, Nichole, Jennifer and Derrick; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Russell.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jesse Rider officiating. She will be laid to rest in Pioneer Cemetery in Loudonville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.