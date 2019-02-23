|
|
Skylar Nichole Williams
Mansfield - Skylar Nichole Williams, 20, of Mansfield, safely rests in the arms of Jesus after her unexpected passing on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born July 14, 1998, in Mansfield, Ohio.
She graduated from Madison High School and was currently attending The Ohio State University-Mansfield campus, pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy. Skylar worked hard to provide a great life for herself and her son and was working at StarTek while in college. She had previously worked at Kroger, Spherion and JC Penney. She was a member of Greater Holiness Church of Deliverance.
Skylar was adventurous and always looking for the next exciting event. Roller skating was one of her favorite activities. She loved having fun, but most of all, loved being a mom. She was into fashion, food, and experimenting with different hairstyles. Lighthearted, generous and feisty, are just a few ways to describe Skylar, but they don't begin to capture the multi-faceted woman we all knew and loved. She was a brilliant light in a world that can be filled with darkness. Her warmth, compassion and kindness were her greatest assets. She accepted everyone unconditionally and was everyone's friend, no matter their personal circumstance. Her family admired her remarkable ability to be strong in her convictions but gentle with her words.
Skylar touched the lives of many and her legacy of love lives forever. Full of life, Skylar's light will continue to shine brightly through the memories of her family and friends and the beautiful life of her baby boy, Kylo. She will be kept alive in the memories and stories of those who loved her most. Skylar has given to him her unique smile, one that comes from within and shines out to everyone, embracing each person in love and acceptance. It is with this Godly compassion for everyone that Skylar's family wishes her to be remembered. God is great and He will guide us through every moment of life.
Left to remember Skylar are her treasured baby boy, Kylo Israel Williams; mother, Ernestine Williams; father, German Abundiz Pedroza; sister, Alexis Williams; brother, Isaiah Williams; niece, Honesty Williams; maternal grandmother, Marilyn Williams; paternal grandparents, Florencia Pedroza and Pablo Abundiz; favorite aunts, Katrina Williams and Melissa Williams; two uncles, Vincent Rambo and Jackie Williams Jr.; favorite cousin, Jaylyn Lewis; cousins, Brandon Johnson, Charte Rambo, Jackie Williams III, Vinesha Rambo, Vincent Rambo Jr., Allen Lewis, Justin Lewis, Kierra Rambo, Cayla Williams, and Camille Williams; and countless friends and dear beloved family. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jackie Williams, Sr.; great-grandmother, Rosie Mae Rambo; great-grandfather, Selvin Rambo Sr.; aunt, Mary Washington; and cousin, Alidajah Johnson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at The Ohio State University, Founder's Hall, Mansfield. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Charles Adkins and Pastor McKinley Glover officiating. She will lay in peace at Mansfield Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to a fund benefit her son, Kylo, at any Mechanics Bank location, c/o Ernestine Williams.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019