Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:15 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
West Liberty United Church of Christ
West Liberty, OH
Sondra Elaine "Soni" (Amsbaugh) Warner


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
- - October 27, 1940 ~ February 8, 2019 (age 78)

A Memorial Service will be led by Pastor Kay Young at 11:00 a.m. on April 6, 2019 at the West Liberty United Church of Christ, West Liberty, Ohio. There will be a time for gathering, light refreshments, looking at photos, and visiting with the family before (about 10:15 a.m.) and after the service. Join us to celebrate Soni's life and share memories. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Liberty UCC for her favorite church projects, the loan reduction fund for the recently built Friendship Hall or the recently established Benevolence Fund.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
