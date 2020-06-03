Sophia Bailey
Mansfield - Sophia Lilly Bailey, age 92, peacefully passed away May 31, 2020, at Primrose in Mansfield. She was born May 10, 1928, in Chicago to parents Israel & Lilly (Yanke) Green and grew up on the family farm in a log cabin that had neither running water nor electricity. She graduated from Boonville High School in Indiana and went on to attend Lockyear's Business College in Evansville. Sophia worked as a medical receptionist and nursing assistant early in her career and even taught ballroom dancing lessons at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.
Some mutual friends introduced her to a handsome young man named Vernon "Bud" Bailey and the pair dated a short six months before marrying on September 4, 1954. Together they settled in Springfield, Ohio and had two children. Sophia worked for International Harvester as a stenographer and purchasing agent, retiring in 1982. She was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield where she was active with the ladies sewing club and the Outreach Clothing Store.
Sophia enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking, reading, and shopping for clothes. She made countless items for others ranging from billfolds and bibs to cakes and pies. Sophia had a true servant's heart and dedicated her life to taking care of the needs of those around her. Her friends and family will dearly miss her boundless energy for life, her sweet nature, and her feisty one-liners.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Sabrina & Joe Williamson of Port Clinton; son Banks Bailey of St. David, AZ; grandson Gage Williamson (Mary Kresge) of Westerville; granddaughter Dallas (Brian) Ramey of Columbus; special cousin Bea Crossland of Redmond, WA; and dear friend Dawn Anderson of Springfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon "Bud" Bailey in 2012 and her brother James "Jim" Green.
Sophia's final resting place will be beside her husband Bud in Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum in Springfield. Her family plans to have a graveside service there later this summer. Contributions to Kindred Hospice may be sent in care of the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Primrose and Kindred Hospice for the exceptional care Sophia received. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Sophia's family and encourage you to share a memory with them and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
