Sophie M. Crittenden
Mansfield - Sophie Wojcik Crittenden Polhemus of Mansfield, Ohio joined departed loved ones on December 10, 2019. Sophie passed away peacefully at home among the things she enjoyed, quilts, artwork, books and pictures of family. Born on April 14, 1926, she was the daughter of Joseph S. and Mary E. (Hagerman) Wojcik.
Sophie married Robert Eugene Crittenden in 1947 and after Robert passed she married Joseph Polhemus in 2003. She graduated from St. Peter's High School and attended St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois and Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Sophie served as President of International Altrusa Women's Service Organization and was listed as Who's Who of American Working Women while working through her career. She worked as a substitute teacher in the Mansfield secondary schools and 29 years at the Ohio Brass Company, successfully working as a lab research technician, draftsperson and advertising manager. After the closing of Ohio Brass, she worked 10 years at D+S Advertising as a copy writer and proofreader. Sophie was an avid quilter and produced over 100 beautiful quilts during her lifetime. Her quilts won many prizes in national and local shows, including multiple presentations at the Dallas Texas Quilt Show.
Sophie is survived by three sons, Robert J. (Yolanda) Crittenden of San Antonio, TX, Mark A. (Laura) Crittenden of Littleton, NC and Christopher E. (Sherry) Crittenden of Arlington, VA; stepdaughter, Ellen (Ted) Stiffler of Mansfield; nine grandchildren; her beloved nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph R. (Iris) Wojcik of Arvada, CO; and sister, Stephanie A. (Richard) Dunnington of Kernersville, NC.
Sophie was preceded in death by both parents; both husbands; daughter, Laura A. Crittenden; stepson, John Polhemus; sisters, Mary Ellen Wojcik and Frances Oliveri; and brother-in-law, Michael Oliveri.
A service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Mansfield, Ohio, on January 18, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in the main chapel. A reception to celebrate Sophie's life will be held at the church immediately after the service in the Blymyer Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or to a .
Published in the News Journal on Jan. 12, 2020