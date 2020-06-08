Stacey Dawn (Hamilton) Boggs
Shelby - Stacey Dawn (Hamilton) Boggs, 35, of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Stacey was born on November 6, 1984 in Mansfield to Thomas R. Hamilton and Dreama Risner. She enjoyed nature and fishing. She loved music and singing in the church. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 2002 and from Ohio State University. She worked at MTD. Stacey and Josh were married on May 13, 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Josh Boggs; children, Raina Snavely and Bruce Boggs; parents, Thomas Hamilton and Dreama Mabry; mother-in-law, Sharon Boggs; siblings, Sharee Ferguson, Sonya Dorion, David (Ashley) Hamilton, and Kayla (Brendan) Cain; grandfather, Ora "Thomas" Hamilton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Stacey was preceded in death by her two daughters, Katherine Boggs and Faith Boggs; and grandparents, Betty Hamilton, and June and Wilbert Risner.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a walk through calling hours (where mask usage is encouraged) will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Maddox Memorial Temple COGIC, 1148 Walker Lake Rd, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Private funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the church. Friends are encouraged to view the service on Maddox Memorial's Facebook page via livestream at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Shenandoah Cemetery.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
