Stacey Lynn (Luna) Morris
Carroll - Stacey Lynn (Luna) Morris, age 41, of Carroll, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Grant Medical Center from injuries received in an accident on April 23. Born July 28, 1977 in Findlay, she was a graduate of Findlay High School and University of Phoenix. She was a devoted mother, and a substitute teacher for Fairfield County Schools. Preceded in death by her husband, Terry on April 23; and her parents, Dan and Jennifer (Wickard) Anderson. She is survived by her children, Donavan Trimble, Shealyn Benton, and Caleb Benton; brother, Kenneth (Deanna) Luna; sister, Christian Luna; father- and mother-in-law, Terry and Theresa Morris; step-sons, Zach (Kate) Morris, Evan Morris, and Hayden Morris; and grandson on the way, Baby Luca. Friends may visit 3-7 pm Friday, May 10 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday. Interment will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Morris Family Memorial Fund at Fairfield National Bank, Park National Bank affiliate, or Richland Bank in Stacey's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 8, 2019