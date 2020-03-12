|
|
Stanley Allen Hoffman
Mansfield - Stanley Allen Hoffman, 71, of Mansfield passed away early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born September 11, 1948, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Glenn and Emma Jean (Powell) Hoffman.
He graduated from Shelby Senior High School with the Class of 1968. He worked at Shiloh Corp. as a tool and die maker and retired after 43 1/2 years of service. Stanley married Doris Clark on April 25, 1970, and they created a wonderful life. He was a loving grandfather who enjoyed traveling with his family and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a fan of all Ohio sports as well. Stanley enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows. He was especially proud of his 1978 Ford F100 pick up truck.
Stanley is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Doris Clark Hoffman; three children, Krista (Robert) Jones, Denise (Fred) Todd and Glenda (John) Grant; nine grandchildren, Trinity (Tyler) Harrison, Trintin Harrison, Traevin Harrison, Jackson Todd, Olivia Todd, Cameron Todd, Vanessa Grant, Celeste Grant and Alexander Grant; one great-grandson, Carter Clow; a sister, Debra (Gary) Martin; a sister-in-law, Darlene Chaffin; and special niece, Sandy Blanton.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. In honor of Stanley's love of sports, the family asks everyone to wear their Ohio sports or NASCAR attire to the viewing and service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the National Parkinson's Foundation.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020