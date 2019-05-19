|
|
Stanley Jerome Brooks Sr.
Columbus - Stanley Jerome Brooks Sr., 67, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Grant Medical Center after an extended illness.
Stanley was born October 21, 1951, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late, Ernest West, Emil Brooks Jr. and Mildred Atwater; He made Mansfield his home.
Stanley was a graduate of Mansfield Sr. High and worked at Timken and United Telephone Company.
He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughters, Kimberly (Cedric) Gordon-Ross, Melissa Brooks, Nicolle (Doug) Brooks-Wampler, Nyshia Brooks, and Ishiera Brooks; sons, Stanley Brooks Jr. and Lorenzo Brooks; brothers, Todd West and Josh Brooks; sisters, Julia West, Scotia Brooks and Ernestine (Tommy) West-Tucker; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest West, Emil Brooks Jr. and Mildred Atwater a brother, Kevin Brooks; sister, Christine West-Rembert.
The services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one-hour prior calling to the services at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave., with Rev. Quentin Repress officiating. The committal will follow the services.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the home of the daughter, 300 W. Longview Ave., from 4 - 7 p.m., staring Sunday, May 19, 2019, until the day of the services.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on May 19, 2019