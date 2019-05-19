Services
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 524-0019
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the home of the daughter
300 W. Longview Ave
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the home of the daughter
300 W. Longview Ave
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the home of the daughter
300 W. Longview Ave.
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Oasis of Love
190 Chester Ave
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Oasis of Love
190 Chester Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Jerome Brooks Sr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley Jerome Brooks Sr. Obituary
Stanley Jerome Brooks Sr.

Columbus - Stanley Jerome Brooks Sr., 67, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Grant Medical Center after an extended illness.

Stanley was born October 21, 1951, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late, Ernest West, Emil Brooks Jr. and Mildred Atwater; He made Mansfield his home.

Stanley was a graduate of Mansfield Sr. High and worked at Timken and United Telephone Company.

He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughters, Kimberly (Cedric) Gordon-Ross, Melissa Brooks, Nicolle (Doug) Brooks-Wampler, Nyshia Brooks, and Ishiera Brooks; sons, Stanley Brooks Jr. and Lorenzo Brooks; brothers, Todd West and Josh Brooks; sisters, Julia West, Scotia Brooks and Ernestine (Tommy) West-Tucker; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest West, Emil Brooks Jr. and Mildred Atwater a brother, Kevin Brooks; sister, Christine West-Rembert.

The services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one-hour prior calling to the services at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave., with Rev. Quentin Repress officiating. The committal will follow the services.

The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the home of the daughter, 300 W. Longview Ave., from 4 - 7 p.m., staring Sunday, May 19, 2019, until the day of the services.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.

www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now