Stanley Lloyd Baumberger
MANSFIELD - Stanley Lloyd Baumberger, 72, of Mansfield passed away at home, Saturday, July 11, 2020 following an extended illness.
The son of Paul and Norma Jean (Stotts) Baumberger, Stan was born August 5, 1947 in Mansfield and graduated from Madison High School in 1965. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from the Ohio State University. On October 25, 1969 he married Linda Stoots at St. Mark's Church in Mansfield.
Stan worked as a real estate appraiser for Galion Building and Loan and Wooster Peoples Federal. He taught real estate classes at Ohio State University Mansfield and Orrville campuses. In 1980 Stan purchased Baumberger Appraisal. Upon his retirement Stan had been appraising for over 50 years.
He was past president of the Noon Optimist Club and Mansfield Board of Realtors. He was a member of the Police Review Committee and the SASS (Single Action Shooting Society).
Following a snorkeling excursion, Stan decided to take scuba diving lessons. He later became an instructor and along with his friend Ed, bought Dive Mate Scuba. Stan was blessed to travel and dive in many exotic places. Bonair was his favorite. Stan and Ed also trained sheriff dive teams in several cities.
He was a member of the Lexington Church of Christ where he headed the building committee and served wherever he could. A devoted Christian, Stan loved the Lord serving Him where he could.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Baumberger of Mansfield; children Paul (Amy) Baumberger of Perrysville, Kim Baumberger-Amore (Dan Amore) of Mansfield, Kenneth (Samantha) Baumberger of La Vergne, Tennessee; grandchildren Jacob, Logan, Matthew, Evan, Allison, Chase, Zoe, and Colton; brother Jim (Kara) Baumberger.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Sagstetter.
A public memorial gathering will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a private memorial service will follow. Pastor Tj Waters will officiate.
Memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron may be made through the funeral home.
