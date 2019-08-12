|
|
Stanley "Pops" Twardzik
Fredericktown - Stanley "Pops" Twardzik, formerly of Mansfield, passed away early Friday morning, August 9, 2019, at the age of 99. He was born January 16, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John and Virginia (Scieko) Twardzik.
He was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart for his sacrifice in maintaining our freedom. Pops retired from Barnes Manufacturing as an inspector after many years of service. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. In his free time, he could be found bowling, fishing, playing Bingo or watching sports.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Swetlick Twardzik; two children, David Twardzik and Linda Yoder; seven grandchildren, Melanie (Jeff) Small, Kari (Matt) Curtis, Chris (Michelle) Au, Wendy (Len) Thompson, Scott Au, Brooke Yoder and Ben (Nikki) Yoder; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Pops is also survived by a brother, Joseph Twardzik; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Anne Charbet, Jean Slusarczyk and Marie Lewicki.
Honoring Stanley and Evelyn's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or .
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019