Stephanie C. Frazee



Norwalk - Stephanie C. Frazee, age 42, of Norwalk, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, after a six-and-a-half-year long fight with cancer.



She was born October 5, 1977 to Paul and Leslie Kaple in Galion, OH. She graduated from Buckeye Central high school in 1996, Ashland University in 2000, and spent the rest of her career at MTD in many managerial positions. She loved spending time with her family, especially around the pool and attending her children's activities. The most important things to her were her family and her faith. She enjoyed taking vacations to the beach with her family. She was a great mentor and a loving friend with the most beautiful smile.



She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Steven Frazee and children, Korey and Kennedie Frazee; parents, Paul and Leslie Kaple; brothers, Derek (Laurie) Kaple, Dominick (Amanda) Kaple; sister in law, Lori (Tim) Ehresman; nieces and nephews, Emily (Joel) Hamric, Kailey (Allen) Limes, Rachel Ehresman, and Mackenzie, Kendyl, and Colton Kaple. Also survived by aunts and uncles, Carol (Terry) Kehres, Bill (Mary) Weber, and Mark (Jenece) Weber.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Helen Kaple and Bill and Lois Weber and her mother and father in law, Bill and Shirley Frazee.



A funeral mass will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main street, Norwalk. Attendees will be asked to follow certain safety and social distancing guidelines.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store