Stephen Bruce Swindall
perrysville - Stephen Bruce Swindall passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 59.
He was born March 13, 1961 in Mansfield to parents Marvin E. Bellomy & Dorothy E. (Stevens) Swindall. Stephen proudly served his country by joining the US Army in 1979.
After joining the Army Stephen became certified in the trade of Tool & Die. He started working at Anchor Tool & Die in Cleveland and began to excel at his trade, advance in positions, and became recognized worldwide for his work in the Tool & Die industry. He was a member of the PMA (Precision Metalforming Association) and traveled all over teaching seminars. He truly loved his trade and enjoyed working, and taught his brothers, son, and friends through their apprenticeships throughout the years. He spent 23 years with Anchor and most recently with Aptdiv in Warren, Ohio.
Stephen was a very caring and loving, generous person, and always willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed help. Also, he was an avid sports fan and dad coach of football and basketball, cared deeply for all of his dogs throughout the years, and most recently acquired a new love of boats. Most of all, Stephen was dedicated to his family and loved the time he spent with them, especially family cookouts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Paula J. Swindall; mother Dorothy Swindall; children Stephen O'Brien (April) Swindall, Brittney (Charles) Leach, Brandon Swindall, and Tanner Swindall; grandchildren Shawn, Brice, and Karmen Swindall, Jaelyn and Myles Herndon, and Aeryonna Leach; siblings Marvin Edward (Toni) Swindall, Trulah Arnette Bellomy, Jerry Allen (Penny) Swindall, and Abel (Duana) Swindall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Stephen was preceded in death by his step-father and man who raised him Abraham Swindall; son Jeramia Swindall; and his beloved dog Capri.
A graveside service honoring Stephen's life will be held Saturday June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Memorial Park, 4108 US 42, Lexington, Ohio 44904. Pastor Kevin Evans will officiate.
Contributions in Stephen's memory to his wife Paula may be made at the funeral home or mailed to 123 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio 44842.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Stephen's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
perrysville - Stephen Bruce Swindall passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 59.
He was born March 13, 1961 in Mansfield to parents Marvin E. Bellomy & Dorothy E. (Stevens) Swindall. Stephen proudly served his country by joining the US Army in 1979.
After joining the Army Stephen became certified in the trade of Tool & Die. He started working at Anchor Tool & Die in Cleveland and began to excel at his trade, advance in positions, and became recognized worldwide for his work in the Tool & Die industry. He was a member of the PMA (Precision Metalforming Association) and traveled all over teaching seminars. He truly loved his trade and enjoyed working, and taught his brothers, son, and friends through their apprenticeships throughout the years. He spent 23 years with Anchor and most recently with Aptdiv in Warren, Ohio.
Stephen was a very caring and loving, generous person, and always willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed help. Also, he was an avid sports fan and dad coach of football and basketball, cared deeply for all of his dogs throughout the years, and most recently acquired a new love of boats. Most of all, Stephen was dedicated to his family and loved the time he spent with them, especially family cookouts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Paula J. Swindall; mother Dorothy Swindall; children Stephen O'Brien (April) Swindall, Brittney (Charles) Leach, Brandon Swindall, and Tanner Swindall; grandchildren Shawn, Brice, and Karmen Swindall, Jaelyn and Myles Herndon, and Aeryonna Leach; siblings Marvin Edward (Toni) Swindall, Trulah Arnette Bellomy, Jerry Allen (Penny) Swindall, and Abel (Duana) Swindall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Stephen was preceded in death by his step-father and man who raised him Abraham Swindall; son Jeramia Swindall; and his beloved dog Capri.
A graveside service honoring Stephen's life will be held Saturday June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Memorial Park, 4108 US 42, Lexington, Ohio 44904. Pastor Kevin Evans will officiate.
Contributions in Stephen's memory to his wife Paula may be made at the funeral home or mailed to 123 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio 44842.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Stephen's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.