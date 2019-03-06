Stephen Edward Futty



Los Angeles, CA - Stephen Edward Futty, a former Mansfield resident, died unexpectedly on Feb. 5, 2019.



He suffered a heart attack in Los Angeles, Calif., where he had lived for more than 40 years.



Born Nov. 12, 1956, in Cleveland, he was the son of Gerald and Mary Kay Futty. He grew up in Mansfield, graduating from Malabar High School in 1975. After a year at Ohio State University-Mansfield, he headed to Los Angeles, lured in part by his love of the movies.



He remained a passionate fan of Cleveland sports and dedicated to his family, returning once or twice a year to visit his parents and brothers and attend Indians and Browns games.



In Los Angeles, he built a career as a loan specialist at various banks, most recently American Business Bank. He earned an associate's degree at Pasadena City College in real estate and a bachelor's degree at California State University-Northridge in political science, a topic about which he was knowledgeable and entertainingly opinionated.



He made himself fluent in Spanish through his interactions with friends and co-workers and by taking classes at Pasadena City College.



He attended Mass at various Los Angeles churches, including St. Francis DeSales in Sherman Oaks and St. Elisabeth in Van Nuys.



Funny, smart and compassionate, he adopted a stray cat, Peaches, outside his Van Nuys apartment and cared for other strays, feeding them and taking them to the vet to be fixed and get their shots.



He loved thoroughbred racing, studying the horses and jockeys and betting quite successfully in frequent trips to Santa Anita Park.



He was such a good son, in regular contact with his mother, texting or calling her about the latest developments in Cleveland sports, a passion for her as well.



And he was a terrific brother, brother-in-law, friend and uncle. There is now a big, empty spot in the lives of so many people who will fill that void with fond memories of the times spent with such a kind, loyal and generous man.



He is survived by his mother, Mary Kay Futty of Mansfield; brothers John (Mari Ann) of Columbus and Michael (Paula) of Mansfield; three nieces, Allie (Christopher) Futty of Burlington, Vt. , Kate Futty and Kayli Futty, both of Columbus; and a nephew, Jack Futty of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his father in 2011; a brother, Edward Futty; and his grandparents, Stephen and Mary Futty and Edward and Genevieve McAuley.



The Futty family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home (350 Marion Avenue formerly Finefrock's) where a funeral service honoring Stephen's life will begin immediately at 12 p.m. Father Gregory Hite will officiate. Burial in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stray Cat Alliance at straycatalliance.org or PO Box 661277, Los Angeles, Calif. 90066. Published in the News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary