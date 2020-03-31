Services
Stephen Horsky Obituary
Stephen Horsky

Wooster - Stephen B. Horsky, 63, of Wooster passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 20, 1956 in Parma the son of Norman J. and Shirley Kallay Horsky. He married Peggy Faunce on October 29, 1977. She survives.

Stephen was an Estimator for State Farm Insurance for 25 years. He enjoyed drag racing, ATV riding and buying tractors.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Peggy, is his mother of Tampa; his son Brent Horsky of Wooster; a step-son Ken Morse of Medina; grandchildren Jordan and Miah Morse, and Austin, Chandler and Cadance Horsky; a sister Tammy (Staci) Horsky of Tampa and a brother Keith (Billie) Horsky of Wadsworth.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother Richard Horsky.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
